3-alarm fire in Pittsburg near Highway 4 contained; 1 firefighter hurt

Here are photos from @ContraCostaFire of the aftermath of the fire at the Elite Roofing Supply Company. An official says the fire started at the homeless encampment just north of this yard #Pittsburg pic.twitter.com/B2MJxeYVLQ — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) June 24, 2019

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- A three-alarm that destroyed a former lumber yard that now houses a roofing supply company originated in a homeless encampment on the north side of the property adjacent to state Highway 4, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.One firefighter was hospitalized for treatment of smoke inhalation suffered while fighting the fire at the former Piedmont Lumber Co. yard at 2120 Piedmont Way, now occupied by the Elite Roofing Supply Co. He has since been released from the hospital in good condition.The fire was first reported at 2:39 p.m. Sunday, and had been knocked down by 4:05 p.m., the fire district said.The blaze, burning adjacent to Highway 4, sent large plumes of black smoke into the air and across the freeway. Some nearby vegetation also burned.By 6 p.m., only a few firefighters remained on the scene.