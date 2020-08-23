Firefighter's wallet stolen, bank account drained while battling CZU Lightning Complex fires

During a press briefing Sunday morning, CAL FIRE operations chief Mark Brunton said the robbery happened while the crew member was taking care of business and directing firefighting crews.
Brunton said the extent to which people will go is "sickening" and said this is the last thing firefighters should have to deal with as they work to contain the hundreds of thousands of acres burning across the state under limited resources.
"It's saddening. It's sickening," Brunton said. "We are doing everything we can to try to help the community and unfortunately this happens."
Really? REALLY!?? While a Fire Ground Commander was battling flames, someone stole his wallet from his work truck & DRAINED HIS BANK ACCOUNT! UNCONSCIONABLE! This is another reason why we must stay out of the evacuated zones, not only reducing injury, but keeping ALL LOOTERS OUT! pic.twitter.com/W4YDGR4byv— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020
Brunton reiterated the plea from officials that people evacuate the region. "Please again," he said. "If you're there, leave when asked to leave and let our folks get in there to do what they're doing."
The CZU Lightning Complex fire is currently burning throughout San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. As of Sunday morning, the complex was 71,000 acres and increased to 8% containment, with 129 structures destroyed.
The robbery of a crew member comes after officials say they arrested five people on suspicion of looting from evacuated properties. "It's terrible and disgusting," Chief Deputy Chris Clark with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said on Friday. "These five decided to victimize several of our community members who are already hurting."
Come on, people.@CAL_FIRE says one of their crew members fighting the #CZULightningComplex had their car broken into, their belongings stolen and bank account drained.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) August 23, 2020
They are also warning against scams (people pretending to be PG&E, etc.)
