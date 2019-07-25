Firefighters battle brush fire near Milpitas, 50 acres burned

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire Wednesday evening in the South Bay.

The plume of smoke from the fire near Felter Road, in the hills east of Milpitas, could be seen from miles away.

It burned about 50 acres, but firefighters say "forward progress" of the fire has stopped and there is no longer a threat to structures.



Fire crews will remain there cleaning up the scene and securing the control lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
milpitasbrush firefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News