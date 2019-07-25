Firefighters battle brush fire near Milpitas, 50 acres burned

#Sweigert[update] in the community of Spring Valley (Santa Clara County) fire is now 50 acres and fire crews and aircraft are at scene working towards containment. pic.twitter.com/NsXjAotsxa — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 25, 2019

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire Wednesday evening in the South Bay.The plume of smoke from the fire near Felter Road, in the hills east of Milpitas, could be seen from miles away.It burned about 50 acres, but firefighters say "forward progress" of the fire has stopped and there is no longer a threat to structures.Fire crews will remain there cleaning up the scene and securing the control lines.