Firefighters make progress against Northern California wildfires

By
Firefighters have made progress against several wildfires that erupted in Northern California over the weekend.

In Yolo County, firefighters are battling a wildfire that's scorched 2,200 acres of brush. The Sand Fire has forced evacuations in the Capay Valley. Flames have burned at least seven buildings. The fire started Saturday afternoon near the town of Rumsey. Part of Highway 16 remains closed. There is no word on when evacuated residents will be allowed to return home. The blaze is now 30 percent contained.

Firefighters in San Jose continue to battle a wildfire that has burned more than 210 acres of dry brush. The Malech Fire broke out around 3:15 Sunday afternoon along Highway 101. It's burning near the firing range run by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Cal Fire says the range was open and is being investigated as one possible cause of the fire. So far the blaze is 85-percent contained.

In Mill Valley, flames burned along Panoramic Highway and Muir Woods Road Sunday. A transformer caught fire too. PG&E is now investigating a power outage in that area.

On Saturday in the East Bay, firefighters quickly snuffed out a grass fire that torched 10 acres, near Marsh Creek and Deer Valley Roads in East Contra Costa County. And on Friday, 50 homes were briefly evacuated in Solano County, while the Cordelia Fire burned in rural Fairfield.

