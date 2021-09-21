The Barnes Firm has tips on what to do if you're injured in a car accident

Landon Vivian, Managing Attorney, The Barnes Firm, advised, "If you're hurt, get an attorney involved because all these things can be very confusing. Most people haven't been through this, it's not something they're familiar with and that can make all the difference in terms of getting a fair outcome for yourself."
What do to if you are injured in a car accident:
- Take immediate action after a car accident, notify the proper authorities - call the police or if you're injured, call 911 for an ambulance.
- Document and capture what happened - get the other person's information, take photographs, talk to witnesses.
- For injuries, the sooner you report them, the better - getting an attorney can help guide in this process because the timeline is important.
