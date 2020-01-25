Society

First baby born in San Francisco on Lunar New Years

SAN FRANCISCO -- A healthy baby boy was born on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 3:35 a.m. making him the first baby in San Francisco to be born in the Year of the Rat.

Mom, Yuefan Cheng, and baby Lucas are both doing well, doctors at Sutter's CPMC Van Ness campus hospital said.

The Lunar New Year, or Chinese New Year is a time of celebration and family. 2020 is the Year of the Rat, and in Chinese culture, the rat symbolizes wealth, abundance and fertility.

RELATED: Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year

It's said that people born during the year of the rat are believed to be intelligent, creative, and resourceful.
