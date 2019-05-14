burger king

Whopper on wheels: Burger King to deliver to drivers stuck in traffic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Stuck in traffic and hungry? Order from Burger King and get a Whopper delivered right to your car!

The fast-food chain has an app that will allow drivers to place orders and get hot food and cold drinks brought to them while they sit in traffic.

Burger King tested out the delivery service in Mexico City last month and the promotional video shows motorcycles and scooters delivering hamburgers in the middle of nasty traffic jams.

Now the Whoppers on wheels are coming to Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Shanghai.

Drivers however will need to be within a certain area in order for their hamburgers to arrive hot and drinks still cold.
