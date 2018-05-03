FOOD & DRINK

Buy a taco at Tacolicious, help a kid

EMBED </>More Videos

Who would have thought that selling tacos could help feed the minds of hundreds of students? (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Who would have thought that selling tacos could help feed the minds of hundreds of students? Sara Deseran and her husband are the owners of Tacolicious restaurants in San Francisco, San Jose and Palo Alto.

The parents of public school kids, in 2012, they came up with a formula for giving.

"So from September to May, we give 15 percent of a month's worth of Monday's proceeds to that school," explained Deseran.

So for example, the Tacolicious restaurant in the Mission District of San Francisco supports nine schools in that specific community. Every month, one of the nine schools gets the funds. This month, they will cut a check to Mission High School.



"If we can raise 15 percent of Monday's proceeds for the whole month's time, that school is going to get a check of between $3,000 and $8,000, depending on whether or not there are five Mondays in a month and if you are lucky and it's Cinco de Mayo, you are really going to get a lot of money," Deseran went on to explain.

They also have restaurants in the Marina and North Beach Districts, so that's 18 more schools that get funded. To date, they have raised $1 million for public schools.

One of the schools that has benefited from one of the Tacolicious restaurants is Garfield Elementary in North Beach.

Garfield used its money to buy Chrome Books for it third to fifth-graders and classroom iPads.

The principal says it's made a huge difference.

"It's 2018, so a lot of technology is really benefiting teaching and learning in our classroom," said Jennifer Sethasang, principal of Garfield Elementary.

Deseran says strong schools make a strong city, even stronger than the margaritas she serves her customers.

VIDEO: San Francisco restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcommunitystudentsfundraisertacosrestaurantrestaurantswhere you liveSan FranciscoMission District
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Show More
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
More News