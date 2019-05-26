Master sommelier and grape goddess, Catherine Fallis talks all things wine

SARATOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- As a Master Sommelier, grape goddess, and the creator of the wine website, Planet Grape, Catherine Fallis strives to share her wine knowledge, reviews, and recommendations with the world. Receiving the title of Master Sommelier is no easy feat! Very few candidates successfully complete the Court of Master Sommeliers program, and even fewer earn their credentials.
There are approximately 164 professionals who possess the title of Master Sommelier as part of the Americas chapter, and of those, only 26 are women. Undeniably, Catherine is one of the very best. In this segment, Catherine shares her expertise with Spencer as they swirl, sniff, and sip Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from The Mountain Winery.
If you're looking for stunning views of the Silicon Valley, stellar wine experiences, and a rockin' concert series, head over to The Mountain Winery for endless fun! Located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this historic vineyard offers signature wine events with delicious food courtesy of Global Gourmet Catering.
Address:
14831 Pierce Rd
Saratoga, CA 95070
Click here for more information on Mountain Winery Events. https://abc7news.com/food/the-mountain-winery-is-dazzling-spot-for-special-events-/5309903/
Visit The Mountain Winery website here.
Click here for more information on Catherine Fallis and Planet Grape.
