FOOD & DRINK

Want to save the environment? Spoiler alert: you may have to eat less hamburgers

EMBED </>More Videos

They are tasty, but cheeseburgers rank tops among the foods that generate the most polluting carbon dioxide to produce. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Restaurant week is getting a twist in San Francisco during the Global Climate Action Summit.

More than 50 top Bay Area restaurants -- including Cala, flour + water and benu -- are going carbon neutral this week as part of ZeroFoodprint. That means the food they serve will have zero impact on the environment.

RELATED: San Francisco company makes vegan scrambled egg substitute that tastes like real eggs

Restaurants like The Perennial will eliminate reduce the greenhouse gases their food generates by selecting ingredients with a smaller carbon footprint and by purchasing carbon credits.

It's something co-owner Karen Leibowitz has been doing for some time.


"There are ways of drawing down more greenhouse gases than we release through agriculture," said Leibowitz. "People have the idea that sustainable food is a sacrifice of either flavor or amount, but it is actually a real opportunity to engage in how food is grown."

The Perennial gets its meat from Stemple Creek Ranch in Marin, which raises lets its cows and lambs graze naturally in land protected by the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT).

Leibowitz, who also owns Mission Chinese Food, teamed up with food designer Yunwen Tu (Tutu) to demonstrate the impact of carbon emissions in food.

RELATED: San Francisco restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time

Tutu created identical cubes that weight differently depending on how many carbon emissions a specific food takes to produce.

On one side of a giant balance she placed two ounces of feed-lot beef, about the size of a McDonald's hamburger patty. On the other side she was able to place 6 ounces of salmon, 4 ounces of pasta, 6 ounces of broccoli, 5 ounces of spinach, 2 ounces of eggs, 12 ounces of tomatoes and 2 ounces of oranges to reach the same amount of carbon emissions generated by that small amount of beef.

Producing one pound of beef creates the same amount of carbon dioxide as driving for more than 27 miles, according to information provided by Zero Food Print Foorprint Calculator.



"The idea is not to prevent people from eating beef or animal protein," said Tutu. "The idea is that if we think about the food we eat, they have different costs. Maybe we can change our ingredients to make it a little better for the environment.

Want to learn more? Take a fun quiz to determine the carbon footprint of your meal here and learn more about reducing your carbon footprint here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodenvironmentbeeffishcheesecheeseburgerhamburgerpollutionclimate changerestaurantrestaurantsbusinessSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF restaurant fights plastic waste one margarita at a time
SF company makes vegan scrambled egg substitute that tastes like real eggs
FOOD & DRINK
All Good Pizza owner debuts Bayview Mexican spot 'Tato'
Three kinds of the best cheap noodles in Vallejo
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Cholita Linda brings Latin American fare to Alameda
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Kaiser hospital in Downey
School closed, evacuations called for Marin County wildfire
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Oakland police say missing 1-year-old found safe
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard
Trump says Puerto Rico response was 'an incredible unsung success' ahead of Florence
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Show More
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from Utah prison
ACLU involved in dispute over yoga pants ban at high schools
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
AccuWeather Forecast: Bigger roller coaster temperature swing
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time
More News