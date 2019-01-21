Two members of the legendary rock band, KISS are offering TSA employees a free meal.
Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.
TSA employees, impacted during the government shutdown, can get a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad at all stand-alone Rock and Brews locations.
