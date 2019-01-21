GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

KISS' Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley offer free meals to TSA workers

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.

Two members of the legendary rock band, KISS are offering TSA employees a free meal.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley made the announcement through their Rock and Brews Restaurants' Facebook page.

TSA employees, impacted during the government shutdown, can get a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad at all stand-alone Rock and Brews locations.

