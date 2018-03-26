FOOD & DRINK

Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Lobster unveiled a new dish featuring an unconventional pairing for its Lobsterfest event. (RedLobster/Twitter)

You might have paired chicken and waffles together before, but Red Lobster's latest creation gives the breakfast classic a new partner.

The chain debuted a new special in honor of its Lobsterfest event.

The lobster comes on a cheddar bay waffle, a play on the restaurant's cheddar bay biscuit. Based on its tweet, the dish comes steaming hot and drizzled with syrup.

The creation got mixed reaction on social media.


The dish is now available, but the restaurant says it will only be sold for a limited time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbizarreseafoodwafflesrestaurantsocial media
FOOD & DRINK
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News