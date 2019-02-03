BAY AREA LIFE

Food Network 'Chopped' Champion Kathy Fang shows how to serve savory oat dish in 5 minutes

When Chef Kathy isn't cooking up culinary magic in her SF-based restaurant, she's sharing her favorite food finds, travel experiences, and delicious recipes. Check out her hearty porridge recipe perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We're back in the kitchen with Food Network Chopped Champion and restaurateur, Kathy Fang!

When Chef Kathy isn't cooking up culinary magic in her SF-based restaurant, Fang, she's sharing her favorite food finds, travel experiences, and delicious recipes on her personal website.

Kathy's Hearty Porridge Recipe:

Ingredients list: Serves 1
  • 1/4 cup instant oats

  • 2 cups beef broth

  • 1 whole shiitake mushroom

  • 1/2 cup Spinach

  • 2 teaspoon Ponzu sauce

  • 1 teaspoon chia seeds

  • 1 tablespoon chili oil

  • Toasted Nori for garnish


Directions:

1. Bring the beef broth to a boil, then add your instant oats.

2. Add sliced shiitake mushrooms to the boiling mixture.

3. Once nearly cooked, add spinach, and fold into your oats.

4. Plate oats and top with Ponzu sauce and chili oil.

5. Garnish with chia seeds and toasted nori.

Check out Kathy's blog for more fun recipes!
