We're back in the kitchen with Food Network Chopped Champion and restaurateur, Kathy Fang!When Chef Kathy isn't cooking up culinary magic in her SF-based restaurant,, she's sharing her favorite food finds, travel experiences, and delicious recipes onCheck out her hearty porridge recipe perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner:Kathy's Hearty Porridge Recipe:Ingredients list: Serves 1Directions:1. Bring the beef broth to a boil, then add your instant oats.2. Add sliced shiitake mushrooms to the boiling mixture.3. Once nearly cooked, add spinach, and fold into your oats.4. Plate oats and top with Ponzu sauce and chili oil.5. Garnish with chia seeds and toasted nori.