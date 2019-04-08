mcdonald's

McDonald's limits menu options after midnight

McDonald's is scaling back its "after midnight" menu.

Diners craving an early morning McDonald's fix can still pick up staples like the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, and fries.

However, you won't be able to order salads, the Filet-O-Fish, or the McChicken sandwich after 12 a.m.

The fast-food giant says the smaller menu will help the chain simplify its late-night offering so guests can get their favorites faster.

Customers can still choose from the all-day breakfast menu, sweets, and McCafe items after midnight as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmcdonald'smcafeemcdonaldsfast food restaurantmcdonald's big macu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MCDONALD'S
San Jose rally demands minimum wage for McDonald's workers
2 kids start petition to ban plastic toys with fast food kids' meals
Teacher pulls gun after being cut off at McDonald's drive-thru: police
Community helps McDonald's employee after photo goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News