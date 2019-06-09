Sips with Spencer

Meet Yoon Ha, Master Sommelier and Beverage Director at Benu in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tucked away in San Francisco's SoMa district, Benu features a minimalistic approach to sophisticated dining.

In this segment, Spencer gets the inside scoop on Benu's award-winning wine program from Beverage Director and Master Sommelier, Yoon Ha.

Yoon is one of 250 people worldwide who have passed the challenging Master Sommelier Diploma Examination.

He translates his high level of expertise into crafting a diverse wine list for Benu featuring 300 selections from California, Austria, France and Germany. In 2019, Benu won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program.

Watch to learn more about Benu and find out what it takes to become a master sommelier!

For more information on Benu, go here.
