Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making

Nestle said the coloring of their new pink Kit Kat bars is natural and comes from the ruby cocoa beans used to produce the chocolate. (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
It's a sweet treat fitting for a Disney princess.

Nestle is releasing a pink Kit Kat bar in the UK, and the company says its ruby-colored hue isn't from a dye. The coloring is completely natural.

RELATED: New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with peanut butter cookie dough

The chocolate maker says the bar is made from ruby cocoa beans that have a berry-like fruity flavor. Nestle has been working on the pink Kit Kat for more than a decade.

The candy will eventually make its way to America, but Nestle hasn't said when.
