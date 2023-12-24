Bittersweet news: See's Candies in SF's Embarcadero Center closes permanently Sunday

Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.

Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.

Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.

Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.

A sign on the door says it will close at the end of the day.

ABC7 confirmed Sunday morning it will close at 6 p.m.

MORE: 'Seeing the potential': SF's Vacant to Vibrant pop-ups hope to extend their stay in city

San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant pop-up shops hope to extend their stay in the city as foot traffic is coming back.

It's not clear why the location is closing.

MORE: See's Candies factory in South San Francisco cranks up for Christmas

Forget Lucy and Ethel. Workers at See's Candy in South San Francisco are busy keeping up with Christmas demand.

There will be three stores still located in the San Francisco.

See's Candies is based in the Bay Area, and has been in business for more than 100 years.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live