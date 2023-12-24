Bittersweet news: See's Candies in SF's Embarcadero Center closes permanently Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunday is the final day of business for the See's Candies location in San Francisco's Embarcadero Center.
A sign on the door says it will close at the end of the day.
ABC7 confirmed Sunday morning it will close at 6 p.m.
It's not clear why the location is closing.
There will be three stores still located in the San Francisco.
See's Candies is based in the Bay Area, and has been in business for more than 100 years.
