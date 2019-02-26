FOOD & DRINK

'IT'S MAGICALLY DELICIOUS' New Lucky Charms-themed beer hits stores

Lucky Charms flavored beer will be on shelves March 2nd.

VIRGINA --
If you're a beer lover, you'll be excited about this brand new Lucky Charms-flavored beer.

The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing their new Lucky Charms-themed brew on March 2.
The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."

It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.

