VIRGINA --If you're a beer lover, you'll be excited about this brand new Lucky Charms-flavored beer.
The Smartmouth Brewing Company in Virginia is releasing their new Lucky Charms-themed brew on March 2.
RELATED: Traces of key weed killer ingredient reportedly found in wine and beer
The beer is made with "house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more."
It will be available in 16 oz. cans for a limited time.
See more stories on beer.