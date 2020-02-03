shake shack

ORDER UP!: Shake Shack burger opens first San Francisco location

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're hungry for burgers and fries, get ready because Shake Shack's first San Francisco location is now open for business!

The new San Francisco location is on 3060 Fillmore St. in the Cow Hollow neighborhood.

The company is promising to serve up some California specific menu items, like a "cold rush" frozen custard and the "Golden State Double," a double patty burger made with locally-grown grass-fed beef. You can also expect to see an assortment of SF based beers and contributions from other local eateries.

The store will open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This is Shake Shack's fourth location in the Bay Area since it first opened in Palo Alto in 2018. Two other locations are in Larkspur and the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo.

The popular fast-casual chain first grew up on the East Coast, but now has more than 200 locations around the world and crowds of die-hard fans.

