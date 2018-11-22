FOOD & DRINK

Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales

Dungeness crabs are seen at a business along the waterfront in San Francisco on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A San Francisco Thanksgiving tradition may have been affected by our recent smoky skies.

Crowds usually line up at Fisherman's Wharf to get fresh Dungeness crab for Thanksgiving dinner.

RELATED: Crab Craziness! Excitement builds as Dungeness season nears

But on Thursday, it was nearly empty.

Vendors don't know why business is down so much, but they suspect our long spell of bad air changed many holiday plans.

"Compared to last year, it is a big difference," said Carlo Chavez with Sbella & La Torre Restaurant. "I don't know what it is. Maybe they will come later. I'm not sure, but they are not here right now."

RELATED: PPQ Dungeness Island restaurateur plots Sunset spinoff 'Golden Crab'

Customer Warner Berry added, "Definitely, the crowds are way down. Generally, it takes 10 to 15 minutes to get your order. This year, we walked right up to the counter. No problem at all."

Dungeness crab season started a week ago south of Bodega Bay.
