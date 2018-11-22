Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A San Francisco Thanksgiving tradition may have been affected by our recent smoky skies.
Crowds usually line up at Fisherman's Wharf to get fresh Dungeness crab for Thanksgiving dinner.
But on Thursday, it was nearly empty.
Vendors don't know why business is down so much, but they suspect our long spell of bad air changed many holiday plans.
"Compared to last year, it is a big difference," said Carlo Chavez with Sbella & La Torre Restaurant. "I don't know what it is. Maybe they will come later. I'm not sure, but they are not here right now."
Customer Warner Berry added, "Definitely, the crowds are way down. Generally, it takes 10 to 15 minutes to get your order. This year, we walked right up to the counter. No problem at all."
Dungeness crab season started a week ago south of Bodega Bay.