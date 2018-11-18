Air quality improves slightly as Bay Area struggles to return to normal life

GG Bridge Welcome Center closed this weekend due to unhealthy #airquality - tourists disappointed. #CampFireSmoke pic.twitter.com/SQFwEu9p1G — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 18, 2018

After more than a week of historic, unhealthy air quality, the Bay Area is struggling to return to normal life outdoors.The Fort Mason Farmer's Market in Marin County's Vista Point was bustling with mask-wearing customers who needed a break from being cooped up indoors."The cliché of getting some fresh air, it's impossible, but you feel like you're able to breath outside," said San Francisco resident Jenny Lederer.Farmers are even struggling to find somewhere to set up shop for the usual Sunday market."We had requests from other farmers who had other markets canceled. We tried to make space for others on this important shopping day," said Moti Phillips from the California Farmers' Market Association.The poor air quality also forced the Golden Gate National Recreation Area to close Muir Woods and the welcome center at the Golden Gate Bridge, including all concessions.The bridge was shrouded in a mixed bag of smoke and fog."We came to see the bridge. Can't hardly see it," a tourist tells ABC7.Most of Fort Point was closed too.The iconic San Francisco Cable Car line, also shut down.There were however, Plenty of bikes for rent at Bay City Bikes on Bay, but the smokey air chased many customers away.