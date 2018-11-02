STARBUCKS

Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday is free cup day at Starbucks! The coffee giant is giving away limited-edition reusable red cups to kick off the holidays. (Starbucks)

SEATTLE, Wa. (KGO) --
Friday is free cup day at Starbucks! The coffee giant is giving away limited-edition reusable red cups to kick off the holiday season.

RELATED: How early is too early for Christmas music and decorations?

Starbucks unveils new cups every year, and this year there'll be four different versions. They include: red stripes, a green argyle pattern, red and white flames and one with mistletoe coffee cherries in red and green.

Starbucks announced the freebie on Twitter.

"It's heeere! Get the limited-edition #Reusable #RedCup, free today (Nov. 2nd), when you buy a holiday beverage!".
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfreebie fridaystarbuckscoffeeholidayfree stuffu.s. & worldconsumerSan FranciscoOaklandSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STARBUCKS
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Police: Plumber filmed people in Union City Starbucks bathroom
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
More starbucks
FOOD & DRINK
Bi-Rite Cafe now open in Civic Center Plaza, with ice cream, coffee, salads and more
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Veg out with San Francisco's top all-plant options for World Vegan Day
Vietnamese restaurant Pho 335 makes its Castro debut
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Swarm of earthquakes strike San Benito County, largest 4.1 magnitude
Police break up several brutal fights at Raiders/49ers game
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
AccuWeather Forecast: November warmth continues, fire danger increases
Opioid overdose deaths hit highest level ever recorded in U.S
'Known to carry an Uzi': Cops shoot man after chase in Oakland
2018 VOTER GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Synagogue in SF looks to improve security after Pittsburgh shooting
Show More
SJSU professor, Rep. Speier weigh in on Google protest
SF Board of Supervisors wants to intervene in 4 week long hotel worker strike
East Bay mother concerned for son on caravan in Mexico
Oprah, Pence offer competing visions of 'Georgia values'
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
More News