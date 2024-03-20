Man arrested for allegedly filming over 90 victims in San Jose Starbucks bathroom, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has been arrested after a hidden camera that recorded dozens of victims was found inside a San Jose Starbucks bathroom in January, police say.

San Jose police say that the camera was discovered by an employee on Jan. 31 beneath the bathroom sink facing the toilet at a Starbucks located in the 600 block of Coleman Avenue.

Investigators found that between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 30, over 91 victims were caught on camera. The victims range from 4 to 85 years old and the footage is extremely graphic, according to police.

SJPD arrested the suspect on March 15 at his home where they found 20 firearms. These included an assault rifle, an unregistered gun, high-capacity magazines, and other microcameras.

The 35-year-old suspect has been arrested on multiple charges, including possession of child pornography and installment of a hidden surveillance camera.

Police couldn't comment if the footage was being sent to another location or if it was uploaded online.

Psychology professor Dr. Thomas Plante says privacy can be easily compromised with technology.

There's not only a feeling of violation but what happens next?

"They feel exposed and it gets worse when they start to think what's going to happen with this tape. Or is this going to go online? Who is going to see this?" Plante said.

Plante said the cache of weapons that were found inside of this suspect's home could speak to some of the other psychiatric problems he might have.

San Jose police described the suspect as a "violent predator." Plante said it's a good thing he was caught.

"At some point, we do have to take a deep breath, do the best we can and try to avoid the paranoia that might emerge after we have these types of stories and after we have these types of experiences," Plante said.

Gilroy resident Alex Orozco's son attends Bellarmine College Preparatory nearby.

"It's sickening, it is a feeling of being violated and this is wrong. I'm glad they caught the person, and I hope the hammer comes down hard on him," Orozco said.

Starbucks released the following statement in response to the arrest:

This is a deeply disturbing incident, and we are grateful for the quick and thorough response from the San Jose Police Department in apprehending the suspect. We cannot overstate the importance of providing a safe environment for our customers and partners (employees). We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter.

Police are also looking for more victims. If you believe you were captured on the hidden camera or have any other information, you can email: 4583@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4102.

