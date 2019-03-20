Food & Drink

SWEET NEW GADGET: LG develops Keurig for ice cream

EMBED <>More Videos

There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

AUSTIN, Texas -- There's a Keurig for coffee, cocktails and now ice cream!

RELATED: KEURIG FOR COCKTAILS: New machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee

EMBED More News Videos

Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019
LG unveiled "SnowWhite" at SXSW and it's basically a Keurig for ice cream.

The a personal ice cream maker uses special capsules that create different flavors and textures, allowing you to make the frozen dessert you desire, right at home.

It can whip up anything from traditional ice cream to sorbet, gelato and even frozen yogurt in about two to five minutes.

Currently, "SnowWhite" is only in the prototype stage and there's no word on a set release date.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkaustinsxswlgice cream
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rain causes problems for Bay Area drivers during the morning commute
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Wednesday
Accuweather Forecast: Soggy start to spring
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
Final vote scheduled for Golden Gate Bridge toll increase
Changes to SJ City Hall gives parents proper place to change diapers
Show More
Santa Clara settles jail death case, riot gun used on mentally ill inmate
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Arroyo High School assignment asked students to create Nazi time capsule
Up to 700 rats were living with elderly family in Ojai home, officials say
More TOP STORIES News