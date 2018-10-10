GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors announce mouthwatering local eats for new Chase Center

For all those foodies out there in Dub Nation -- this isn't your standard basketball game fare. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here's a treat from the Golden State Warriors. Wednesday afternoon, the team announced a second set of food vendors for the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Take a look at all of the mouthwatering food - from shrimp and grits to dumplings to tamales.

All the vendors are local, mom-and-pop eateries. As you can imagine, joining the Warriors is very exciting for them.

"Yesterday, as I was packing things up, my heart was just pounding. This is real," said CC Made's Cassandra Chen.

"I've just non-stop been laughing. More giddy than anything," said Earl's Brittle's Earl Shaddix.

The Warriors are teaming up with La Cocina and Old Skool Café to provide business opportunities to local eateries.

The Chase Center opens next year.

