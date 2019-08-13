wendy's

Wendy's giving away free spicy chicken nuggets; 2 million likes for 2 million nuggets

Wendy's official brought back spicy chicken nuggets to all locations Monday.

Now the chain is giving away two million nuggets for free!

The number is a tribute to the two million people who helped pushed the return of the item back to the menu.

RELATED: Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back on menu thanks to Chance the Rapper

Back in June, Chicago native Chance the Rapper tweeted "Positive Affirmations for today...Wendy's WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today".



The fast-food chain replied to Chance's tweet and promised to resume selling the nuggets if a tweet got "2 million likes".



Goal achieved.



So the chain is keeping good on its' word and making spicy nugget fans dreams come true.

There is one thing, in order to get the free nuggets you have to order through Doordash. Use the code "SPICY-NUGGS" when checking out.



The deal is good through August 18 or as long as supplies last.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkbusinessu.s. & worldchickenconsumerwendy's
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
WENDY'S
Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets make a comeback thanks to Chance the Rapper
Burger King is the fastest fast-food chain, new study finds
Burger King and Wendy's are going to prom together
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
AccuWeather Forecast: Even warmer everywhere today
Fallen tree knocks out power in Oakland Hills
No one injured in fiery VTA bus crash with SUV in SJ
Baseball star A-Rod victim of SF car break-in
Wildfire causes evacuations in Mendocino County
Spare the Air Alert in effect today
Show More
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
I-Team's Dan Noyes goes over details of Italy stabbing case
3-year-old sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
CA student ID's will now include suicide prevention hotline
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
More TOP STORIES News