Former Bay Area broadcast executive killed by suspected DUI driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Bay Area broadcast executive Fred Zehnder died Sunday after being struck and killed by a drunk driver.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. as he was walking at the intersection of Walnut Street and Lincoln Avenue in Alameda.

A 30-year old suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Zehnder became an Assistant New Director here at ABC7 News, but also worked at KPIX and at KTVU - where he spent much of his career.

He retired in 1999, but continued to write for two local newspapers. Zehnder was 87 years old.
