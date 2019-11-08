Former San Francisco Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A former Wells Fargo employee has filed a lawsuit against the bank after she claims one of her former managers drugged and raped her. That manager has also been charged in criminal court in Contra Costa County."The managers were talking about celebrating my promotion," said the young women.We are calling her Y.G. and protecting her identity-- but she has filed a lawsuit against Well Fargo, claiming one of her bosses, a manager at a branch inside a San Francisco Safeway at 16th and Protero raped the 20-year-old teller using the drug GHB."Sometimes I get the chills," she said. "I get very angry when I think about it."Y.G. told us it happened on June 1, 2018, when then 27-year-old Antonio Perez and two other Wells Fargo managers went out for drinks after work.According to the civil complaint:"I was telling him I was going to go home," said Y.G. "I was going to call an Uber to go home and then after that I just blacked out. I don't know what was happening. I was vomiting a lot.At one point, Perez allegedly was on top of Y.G. in his car in the bank parking lot. Later, she claims she woke up in Perez' Pittsburg home."I woke up in his bed at this house and it was already too late," she said. "He was on top of me, like raping me. He was kissing me all over and he was telling me in my ear, 'this is going to stay between us.'""In California, if a manager of a company sexually harasses, or in this case sexually assaults, the company is automatically liable for the conduct of that manager," said Jayme Walker, one of Y.G.'s Oakland attorneys."I want justice for myself more than anything," said Y.G. "I just don't want this to happen to anyone else."Wells Fargo told ABC7News the company could not comment due to employee privacy and pending litigation.We could not reach Perez, who will be arraigned in Contra Costa County on a felony rape charge later this month.