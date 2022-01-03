EXCLUSIVE: SF woman jumps on car hood trying to save French Bulldog during violent robbery

The woman who requested we not use her name, says her mom was walking Rosie and another dog in the Marina near Broderick and Beach Streets. Suddenly, she saw a car with three men inside approach. One man jumped out.
The woman screaming in this video was being robbed of her 9-month old French Bulldog while walking her in the Marina the morning of New Year’s Day.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 3, 2022
Her daughter told me mom saw 3 men in a car. 1 grabbed Rosie. Mom jumped on the car’s hood but the men got away #SanFrancisco (1/3) pic.twitter.com/6zGiGl90N8
Rosie’s family is grateful for those who have offered support and assistance in finding their dog.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 3, 2022
They are asking anyone with information to call this number.
You can also contact SFPD. They are looking for a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mjy7DWTI3G
"They were coming at her and at the last minute they changed direction and grabbed Rosie's leash out of her hand and dragged her into their car. My mom jumped on the hood of the car but they still got away."
We have covered a number of similar crimes-involving French Bulldogs, including a woman in Russian Hill who was beaten for her Frenchie puppy last January and as recently as late November, involving an East Bay woman who was held at gunpoint for her dog.
Rosie's family was aware of these previous stories but did not expect it to happen so quickly and in the Marina. They're concerned with how Rosie's captors may be treating her since she was so aggressively dragged into the getaway vehicle. They have this message to anyone who may be watching tonight.
"We appreciate everyone who has been on the lookout so far. We've gotten many messages which has been amazing, ultimately we hope whoever has Rosie will come forward in exchange for the $10,000 reward that we're offering."
SFPD reports the suspects fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial plate of 7JPM. Rosie's family is asking anyone with information to call 650-275-3446. You can also contact SFPD.