French Bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say

This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman of her French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning.Police say the victim was walking her nine-month-old dog "Rosie" at around 10 a.m. Saturday near Broderick and Beach streets when she was approached by the suspect.The suspect "violently robbed" the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM, police said.No description of the suspect has been provided. Officers are asking for anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle to contact SFPD.