French Bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say

Police say the victim was walking her nine-month-old dog "Rosie" at around 10 a.m. Saturday near Broderick and Beach streets when she was approached by the suspect.
The suspect "violently robbed" the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM, police said.
No description of the suspect has been provided. Officers are asking for anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle to contact SFPD.
This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X— SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022