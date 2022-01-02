dogs stolen

French Bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in San Francisco's Marina District, police say

French Bulldog 'violently robbed' from owner in SF, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for a suspect who robbed a woman of her French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was walking her nine-month-old dog "Rosie" at around 10 a.m. Saturday near Broderick and Beach streets when she was approached by the suspect.

The suspect "violently robbed" the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM, police said.

No description of the suspect has been provided. Officers are asking for anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle to contact SFPD.



