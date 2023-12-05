SF police search for stolen van with 6-month-old Bernedoodle puppy inside

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police are searching for a stolen van with a 6-month-old Bernedoodle puppy inside.

The victim says she had parked her dog walking van near the corner of California and Hyde streets momentarily at about 9:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Missing 5-month-old Bernedoodle Murray is pictured in photographs provided by SFPD. SFPD

She says she left her personal property and a 6-month-old Bernedoodle named Murray in the van while she stepped away. When she returned, she says she observed an unknown suspect in the driver seat, driving it away with the puppy still inside.

There have been no arrests at this time. A social media message describes the suspect as a white male in a grey or black hoodie with a beard.

The orange van is described as having a number seven on the side and the roof, with a "Dogwalks.com" message on the side. The license plate is 49095E2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

