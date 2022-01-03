French bulldog stolen during violent robbery in San Francisco's Marina found, family says

EXCLUSIVE: SF woman describes violent French Bulldog robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco's woman's 9-month-old French bulldog that was stolen during a violent robbery in the Marin District on New Year's Day has been found, according to her family.

The family tells ABC7 the woman who was attacked during the robbery is heading to Vacaville.

We're now hearing exclusively from a San Francisco woman after her mom was violently robbed of her French bulldog puppy the morning of New Year's Day. Her mom even jumped on the hood of the getaway driver's vehicle to save 9-month-old Rosie.

The woman who requested we not use her name, says her mom was walking Rosie and another dog in the Marina near Broderick and Beach Streets. Suddenly, she saw a car with three men inside approach. One man jumped out.




"They were coming at her and at the last minute they changed direction and grabbed Rosie's leash out of her hand and dragged her into their car. My mom jumped on the hood of the car but they still got away."

We have covered a number of similar crimes-involving French bulldogs, including a woman in Russian Hill who was beaten for her Frenchie puppy last January and as recently as late November, involving an East Bay woman who was held at gunpoint for her dog.

RELATED: SF woman assaulted at gunpoint, her 5-month-old French Bulldog stolen in Russian Hill
The woman whose puppy was stolen during a violent, armed attack in San Francisco's Russian Hill last week says the assault was likely premeditated by a group of "highly sophisticated criminals."



Rosie's family was aware of these previous stories but did not expect it to happen so quickly and in the Marina. They're concerned with how Rosie's captors may be treating her since she was so aggressively dragged into the getaway vehicle. They have this message to anyone who may be watching tonight.

"We appreciate everyone who has been on the lookout so far. We've gotten many messages which has been amazing, ultimately we hope whoever has Rosie will come forward in exchange for the $10,000 reward that we're offering."

SFPD reports the suspects fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial plate of 7JPM. Rosie's family is asking anyone with information to call 650-275-3446. You can also contact SFPD.

