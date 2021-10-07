Disney-inspired Halloween decor draws visitors to Fresno home

The Debacker Family recreated the "Black Pearl" ship from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean.
The replica is entirely handmade, complete with cannons, sails and a ghostly crew.
RELATED: How to celebrate Halloween safely, according to a doctor
The Debacker's have done elaborate Halloween displays for the past 17 years. "We kind of do it for the kids," homeowner June Bebacker said, "I mean, this is an older neighborhood. We want to kind of get kids to come and enjoy the ship. And hopefully they come by and trick or treat at our house.
The family will light up the display each night from now until Halloween.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.