CHILD RESCUE

Fresno man hailed as hero after performing CPR on toddler who nearly drowned in pool

A man is being hailed a hero for performing CPR on a toddler who nearly drowned after falling into a backyard pool.

FRESNO, Calif. --
A man is being hailed a hero for performing CPR on a toddler who nearly drowned after falling into a backyard pool.

It happened at a home near Lucerne and Hedges in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say a 14-month-old got into the yard on her own and fell into the pool.

VIDEO: Teen trapped in car under power line for hours stays put as crews rescue him

Neighbor Eric Jones performed CPR on the little girl after hearing someone scream help.

"I just put some air inside her and kept her on her side and when water came up you hear that air inside her and that was relief that was all I needed to hear."

Fresno Police say the toddler was conscious when transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

At this time, authorities have no reason to believe there was foul play.
