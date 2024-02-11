12-year-old boy rescued from 300-foot cliff at Fort Funston in SF: VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco firefighters rescued a 12-year-old trapped on a 300-foot cliff at Fort Funston on Saturday afternoon.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter lowered a firefighter on a cable about 150 feet down the cliff to the boy's location, Lt. Mariano Elias said.

The boy, who was uninjured, had climbed down the sandy bluff but couldn't get back up, he said.

Fort Funston is a former military installation on the southwest coast of San Francisco that is now part of Golden Gate National Recreation Area.