CAMP FIRE

Frustration mounts among Paradise residents at special town council meeting

EMBED </>More Videos

Frustration is mounting among some Paradise residents.

Carlos Saucedo
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Frustration is mounting among some Paradise residents.

Many used Wednesday night's special town council meeting in Chico to get answers on when they'll be allowed reentry into the fire zones.

RELATED: Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise

"So we try to be patient as much as we can be and to understand the process which is extremely daunting right now," said Rick Pero of Paradise.

With thousands of homes destroyed, removing hazardous debris is slowing recovery efforts. Mayor Jody Jones is asking for more patience.

"This storm has complicated things, and there's more rain tonight and tomorrow and into Friday,"

Police say most residents could be allowed back as early as next week.

RELATED: Before & After the Camp Fire: A new aerial look at devastated Paradise

With recovery efforts still in the works, the mayor says the plan is to rebuild Paradise but it will take months, if not years.

Many of the evacuees remain in shelters like at the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville.

"It's been pretty hard for us," said Tina Naville of Magalia. Naville and her partner have been staying in the church parking lot after losing their home.

Some of Naville's relatives are still missing, including her aunt Pam Grisby.

"I don't know where they're at, I don't know if they made it out," said Naville. "If she did, it's in my heart."

RELATED: Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims

She understands that hope is dwindling with each passing day.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Fireconstructionwildfirefirenorthern californiaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAMP FIRE
New report calls attention to lingering health problems of California wildfires
Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise
News, analysis and reaction to how the California wildfires have impacted sports
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1,000 checks to Paradise High students, staff
More Camp Fire
Top Stories
Here's what the A's have planned for new Oakland ballpark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside Napa bar
﻿South Bay commuters skip town ahead of Wednesday's storm
East Bay residents prepare for high winds, rain
Sprucing up NYC: Rockefeller Center lights Christmas tree
TIMELINE: Oakland A's stadium designs through the years
Show More
How to get to the A's new Howard Terminal stadium
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD promotions questioned by some police union members
New report calls attention to lingering health problems of California wildfires
Rebuilding starts with restoring power in Paradise
Jack London Square businesses hope to benefit from new A's stadium
More News