Frustration mounts among Paradise residents at special town council meeting

Frustration is mounting among some Paradise residents.Many used Wednesday night's special town council meeting in Chico to get answers on when they'll be allowed reentry into the fire zones."So we try to be patient as much as we can be and to understand the process which is extremely daunting right now," said Rick Pero of Paradise.With thousands of homes destroyed, removing hazardous debris is slowing recovery efforts. Mayor Jody Jones is asking for more patience."This storm has complicated things, and there's more rain tonight and tomorrow and into Friday,"Police say most residents could be allowed back as early as next week.With recovery efforts still in the works, the mayor says the plan is to rebuild Paradise but it will take months, if not years.Many of the evacuees remain in shelters like at the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville."It's been pretty hard for us," said Tina Naville of Magalia. Naville and her partner have been staying in the church parking lot after losing their home.Some of Naville's relatives are still missing, including her aunt Pam Grisby."I don't know where they're at, I don't know if they made it out," said Naville. "If she did, it's in my heart."She understands that hope is dwindling with each passing day.