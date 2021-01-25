VIDEO: Garbage bin rolls down SoCal street by itself amid powerful winds

FONTANA, Calif. (KGO) -- A little closer to home we have some wild weather video from Southern California.
If you didn't know any better you might think it was an internet meme or gif.
The video taken by Holly Henning shows a trash bin strolling down the street by itself, being pushed by the powerful winds.
Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. That really is a garbage can being blown down the street!
This was taken in Fontana, and it shows just how windy it was in Southern California. Over the next week, the region is expected to receive nearly two years' worth of rain.
The powerful winds also hit the Bay Area earlier this week, with winds knocking down trees, triggering power outages across the region.
