'Proud day for our country': Newsom, Breed, California leaders react to inauguration

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At noon ET Wednesday, it became official: Joe Biden is the president and Kamala Harris is the vice president of the United States.

Reaction immediately poured in from leaders and supporters in the Bay Area and around California, many of them celebrating the ascendance of one of Oakland's own to the second highest office in the land.

For San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the swearing in of Kamala Harris was personal.

"The joy I feel is overwhelming with the swearing-in of Kamala Harris as our Vice-President," said Breed. "I join millions of women across the country in finally seeing a woman take the oath for one of the highest offices in the country. I join millions of Black women across this country in seeing Vice-President Harris take a seat at the table that so many have fought to secure for so long."

"Today is a proud day for our country," she said. "We are breaking barriers and we are bringing real leadership back to the White House."

"Today is a hopeful and inspiring day in America," echoed Gov. Gavin Newsom. "I stand with the President in his clarion call for unity and healing, to once again listen to and respect our fellow Americans, to 'end this uncivil war.'"

Newsom went on to say California is ready to partner with the new Biden-Harris administration in the ongoing COVID-19 fight.






Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also tweeted his congratulations, saying, "Now we must get to work to solve the challenges facing our country. We are all Americans, and together we will succeed, as we have for more than 230 years."



