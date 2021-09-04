California governor recall

VP Kamala Harris to campaign for Gov. Newsom in the Bay Area next week ahead of recall election

By and Brad Belstock
Kamala Harris to campaign for Gov. Newsom in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom this Wednesday in the Bay Area, ABC7 News has learned from a Newsom spokesperson on Saturday.

Harris was supposed to hit the trail with Newsom a couple of weeks ago, but the attack on the airport in Kabul led to her scrapping those plans to stay in Washington.



Many people have received their ballots for the special election to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. But there's been some confusion, so we breakdown the ballot so you can make sure your vote counts.



No details other than the date have been revealed about her upcoming visit.

