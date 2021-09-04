VP Kamala Harris to campaign for Gov. Newsom in the Bay Area next week ahead of recall election

Harris was supposed to hit the trail with Newsom a couple of weeks ago, but the attack on the airport in Kabul led to her scrapping those plans to stay in Washington.
New: VP @KamalaHarris will campaign with @GavinNewsom in the Bay Area on Wednesday, per a spokesperson for Newsom.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) September 4, 2021
Harris had canceled her previously scheduled appearance in Daly City due to the situation in Afghanistan.
WATCH: How to vote in the California recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom
RELATED: Newsom says President Biden, Vice President Harris to campaign in California in 'matter of weeks'
No details other than the date have been revealed about her upcoming visit.