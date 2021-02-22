NY father-to-be killed, brother injured when gender reveal device explodes

LIBERTY, New York -- A New York man was killed and his brother injured when a gender reveal device they were building exploded.

The incident happened just before noon Sunday, with state police responding to a report of an explosion.

Authorities say the investigation revealed that 28-year-old Christopher Pekny was building a device to be used at a child gender reveal party.

The device exploded, resulting in Pekny's death. State police confirm he was the father-to-be.

His brother, 27-year-old Michael Pekny, was transported to a medical center in Middletown, New York.

The incident remains under investigation by the New York State Police and the New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & worldinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US COVID deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus' tragic reach
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Nurse caring for COVID patients in SF has memorabilia stolen
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
Show More
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
More TOP STORIES News