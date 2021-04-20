George Floyd

George Floyd's family calls verdict in Derek Chauvin trial a victory: 'We won'

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'

HOUSTON -- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, and Floyd's family in Houston are feeling a sense of relief.

The verdict arrived after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days, and was read late in the afternoon in a city on edge.

WATCH: George Floyd's family waited anxiously for verdict
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as George Floyd's family anxiously waited for the jury's verdict.



Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a 45-year-old now-fired white officer, pinned his knee on Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

RELATED: Derek Chauvin verdict: Jury done deliberating in trial over George Floyd's death | WATCH LIVE

The jury of six white people and six Black or multiracial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

WATCH: George Floyd family speaks on what Chauvin verdict means for Americans


EMBED More News Videos

George Floyd's family spoke on what the Chauvin verdict means for Americans Tuesday night.



Over the weekend, ABC13 talked with George Floyd's younger brother, Philonise Floyd and his wife Keeta. The couple lives in Houston but they've traveled to Minneapolis every week to be in the courthouse throughout the trial.
RELATED: Exclusive: George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd talks about trial of Derek Chauvin and upcoming verdict

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstontrialblack lives mattercourt casederek chauvingeorge floydu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Dave Chappelle performs at Chase Center amid controversy
Minneapolis voters reject replacing police department: Projection
George Floyd recommended for pardon by Texas parole board
New George Floyd statue vandalized with paint in NYC
TOP STORIES
New omicron variant stokes world fears, triggers travel bans
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow has worst day of year
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News