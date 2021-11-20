​​'Super Science with Drew': Reflect in the Exploratorium's Giant Mirror Exhibit

Designed to be part of a flight simulator, a small flaw made the Giant Mirror unusable for its intended purpose, but perfect for a science exhibit.
"The Giant Mirror exhibit is a way out behind us, but the images appear in front because it is curved," explained Julie Yu, a senior scientist with the Exploratorium.
This mirror's concave spherical shape focuses incoming light to a point called the focal point-about 1.5 meters (5 feet) from its surface. Depending on where you stand relative to this focal point, you can give yourself a high five, watch a friend's head shrink and expand, or enjoy a super-sharp view of distant objects.
The mirror's spectacular size and near-perfect smoothness make for exceptional clarity. Each person that looks in the mirror will see something uniquely personal.
"What's interesting to note about mirrors and reflections, in general, is our experiences are our personal experiences, began Yu. "They are based on our eyes, which are in different positions."
Watch the video above to join Drew as he reflects in this oversized mirror with endless possibilities.
For more exhibit information and to plan your visit, go here.