'Super Science with Drew': Explore the infinite possibilities of pi in time for Pi Day

Pi is the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle. In decimal form, the value of pi is approximately 3.14.
In this edition of Super Science, Drew and the Exploratorium's Science Educator Lori Lambertson dive fork first into the science behind this irrational number.
"Pi is a decimal series that goes on forever with no repeating digits. We represent it with a Greek letter pi," explained Lambertson. "Pi's accessible to all of us."
Archeological records indicate that pi has been known and utilized for over 4000 years. Mathematicians, scientists, astronomers, artists, and engineers have used and are still using pi for all manner of creative and practical purposes.
Pi Day at the Exploratorium celebrates the history of 3.14 and involves a full range of activities, ending with a Pi Procession and piece of pie!
"Everyone's invited to come parade around (our) pie shrine and then get a free slice of pie at the end," said Lambertson. "We parade around it 3.14 times because of pi and we also sing Happy Birthday to Albert Einstein because Pi Day is March 14 (which is) also Albert Einstein's birthday.
