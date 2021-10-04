San Francisco Giants

'Couldn't be more perfect': Fans pumped over SF Giants' NL West clinching win on season's final day

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Giants fans were super pumped about Sunday's big win.

Fans got the season finale they dreamed for, it was kind of mind blowing.

"We wanted it all in today, we needed it to end, positive vibes all day," said fan Greg Stagnitto.

The energy inside Oracle Park was electric as the Giants pounded the Padres 11-4 winning the National League West Championship.

Many say they weren't worried. But for others, getting here was more like torture.

"Giants baseball baby, it's torture, we're down to the last game of the year," said one fan.

For the Johnson family from Redding, Sunday was extra special. Daughter Monet was turning 11. On the day she was born in 2010, the Giants clinched the West against the Padres and going on to win the world series.

"It couldn't be more perfect, we played San Diego 11 years ago, and here we are," said Erin Johnson.

"We're here today playing the same team trying to clinch the west on my daughter's bday," said Calvin Johnson.

Bars and restaurants around the ballpark are loving this winning streak, after a tough year and a half of doing business.

"The city's coming back to life, Giants are playing as well as they have makes it exciting," said Bar Via manager Kain Kotoucek.

Many fans are feeling good about October.

"Being able to see the 2010, 2014 and potentially 2021 World Series is exciting," said Giants fan Dan Stornaiuolo from Sacramento.

