Giants CEO says team will rotate through announcers with no set timeline to fill Brooks-Moon's job

Giants CEO Larry Baer says the team will be rotating through a number of people, but there is no timeline for hiring Brooks-Moon's replacement.

Giants CEO Larry Baer says the team will be rotating through a number of people, but there is no timeline for hiring Brooks-Moon's replacement.

Giants CEO Larry Baer says the team will be rotating through a number of people, but there is no timeline for hiring Brooks-Moon's replacement.

Giants CEO Larry Baer says the team will be rotating through a number of people, but there is no timeline for hiring Brooks-Moon's replacement.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The crab sandwiches are prepped, the field has been watered and San Francisco Giants gear is fully stocked.

In its 25th season, Oracle Park is now the first baseball field in the country to install spotlights, similar to an NBA experience.

"So we'll be able to, you know, black out the entire ballpark. For example, maybe when Camilo Doval is coming in for his closer and then spotlight his entry onto the field. It's going to be really, really exciting," said Rachel Heit, Giants chief marketing officer.

But one of the biggest changes fans might notice is that the voice of longtime announcer Renel Brooks-Moon won't be calling games anymore after 24 years.

MORE: Giants fans sad to see longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon part ways with team

"She's an icon. She's been inspirational voice for generations of players," said Larry Baer, Giants president and CEO.

Baer spoke for nine minutes at Thursday's media day press conference before addressing this.

He says the team will be rotating through a number of people to fill in, and there is no timeline for hiring Brooks-Moon's replacement.

"In terms of the new person, these are big shoes to fill, and we're going take our time and hire someone that we think is best for the job, but it's going to take a while," he said.

MORE: Iconic voice of the Giants Renel Brooks-Moon to leave after 24 seasons

To honor her service, they say they'll be naming the PA booth after her.

"The message is, we want to celebrate Renel," he said.

Outside of that and a new upgraded sound system, Oracle Park is now one of four stadiums across the country that will start offering a free "Go-Ahead Entry," similar to going through CLEAR at the airport.

"So you go to the Ballpark app, you upload a selfie, and then all you have to do is walk through. You don't have to take out your phone. You don't have to find your ticket. You and everyone in your group can just walk right in," Heit said.

MORE: MLB Opening Day 2024: A guide to the offseason chaos

And this year, fans can expect to see even more grab-and-go food sections, increasing the total number from two to 10.

The goal is to get fans back to their seats even faster.

The Giants home Opener is April 5 against the San Diego Padres.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live