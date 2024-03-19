Giants fans sad to see longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon part ways with team

San Francisco Giants fans are thanking PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon after she announced she is parting ways with the team.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When the Giants play their home opener game in just a few weeks time, many things will look the same as last year.

But one key thing will be a little different.

Longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon will no longer be on the mic.

"A lot of us grew up with her as the voice of KMEL and then going to the Giants games. So we grew up with her, she's like family," Moe Model said.

Model is a lifelong Giants fan, who was disappointed Monday when he heard that the Giants and the iconic announcer had parted ways.

Brooks-Moon has served as the voice of the Giants for 24 seasons and has been a face of not just the team, but also San Francisco as a whole.

For years, the broadcaster has worked with multiple charities and local organizations around the city.

"She's been a regular volunteer," Francesca Delgado-Jones said. "She always shows GLIDE love and loves to speak to clients and especially youth whenever she could."

Delgado-Jones is with GLIDE, a volunteer program in the Tenderloin.

She tells ABC7 News that Brooks-Moon has worked with them for years, inspiring many with her groundbreaking career.

"She is a wonderful trailblazer," Delgado-Jones said. "You know going into a predominately male-dominated field, she actually broke into that. She brought that same energy to GLIDE in advocating for others who can't advocate for themselves."

On Monday night, Brooks-Moon took to Twitter to thank both the Giants and their loyal fans.

Little comfort for hundreds of Giants faithful like Model though, who say going to games just won't be the same without her.

"A lot of us will walk into the stadium with a cloud over our heads and almost like a feeling of guilt for being there and her not being there," Model said.

