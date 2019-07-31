Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival evacuees retrieve abandoned cars at crime scene

By Jobina Fortson
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sandra Gallo-Regalado and her husband Roscoe are the couple behind the famous garlic ice cream served at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival. Their serving truck and car was left behind when they evacuated Christmas Hill Park on Sunday.

"We left the windows down," Roscoe said. "Everything is in our vehicle. Now it's been three days. We couldn't even get into our own home."

Sandra still can't get the images of the tragedy out of her mind.

"When the commotion started happening, all the gunshots and everybody running and stuff, we put as many people as we could inside," Sandra said. "We put as many people inside our truck as we could to make sure everybody was safe."

The couple told ABC7 News they had at least 20 people inside their truck.

"Police came with their assault rifles pointed at us to get us out of our car," Sandra said.

Wednesday morning, the Regalados hopped on to a shuttle with other festival attendees to finally collect their vehicles left behind. Police allowed access to two parking lots. The first parking lot is the Volunteer Lot on West 10th Street. The second parking lot is the Parkside Lot south of Miller Avenue. Officers were not releasing any property.

"I feel really bad for the people that died," Sandra said. "I mean this is something that's going to take a while to get over."

Getting their cars back is a small step towards some normalcy.

A valid driver's license, proof of registration and insurance is required for the release of any vehicles.

