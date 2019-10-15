10-year-old girl dies by apparent suicide in Santa Ana, prompting police investigation of possible bullying

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A 10-year-old girl was found dead in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon after apparently taking her own life, prompting a police investigation of possible bullying, authorities said.

The deceased girl was discovered by her 9-year-old sister, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

"We have heard rumors of bullying and are looking into that aspect," a police spokesperson told ABC7. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will be looking into the victim's phone to identify whether there was any bullying."

Crisis counselors were on site Monday at Hazard Elementary School in Santa Ana, where the victim was a student. The counselors are expected to remain at the campus throughout the week, accompanied by a police comfort dog.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our students," the Garden Grove Unified School District said in a statement. While police are "conducting a thorough investigation, we have no evidence to support" rumors of bullying, the statement added.

The district noted that Hazard Elementary School "has a longstanding PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) program and takes a positive approach to promote positive school culture."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiasuicidebullyingstudent diesinvestigationstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today
WATCH IN 60: Priciest SF home, roadkill law, saving a South Bay bagel shop
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area woman says someone took items from lost luggage
VIDEO: 1 injured after hit-and-run driver speeds through SJ intersection
Central CA police find baby kidnapped by homeless man
I-TEAM: Governor calls for blackout rebates, state orders emergency hearing
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
More TOP STORIES News