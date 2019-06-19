CHP investigates shooting on I- 680 in San Jose, girl suffers minor injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a freeway shooting that happened Tuesday night on Interstate 680 in San Jose and left a girl with minor injuries.The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. on the southbound I-680 near King Road.No one was struck by gunfire, but a 12-year-old girl suffered cuts from shattered glass.Investigators say a bullet went through the left rear window and out the right front window.Officials say the shots came from a vehicle traveling alongside, but there are conflicting reports about what kind of vehicle it was.This shooting follows a deadly shooting on I-680 Monday night.