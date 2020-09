LIST: Wildfires in North Bay prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties

Evacuation Orders

West of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Bothe Park Road west to the county line

Napa County

Pickett Road

Dutch Henry Canyon Road

Glass Mountain Road

Fawn Park

Madrone Knoll Way

Meadowood Lane including Meadowood Resort

Deer Park Road from Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain Road

The community of Deer Park

St. Helena Hospital

Mund Road

Sanitarium Road

All of Lommel Road

All of Crystal Springs Road and North Fork Crystal Springs

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Freisen Drive, including all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive

East of Silverado Trail from Lommel Road to Pickett Road

East side of Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Meadowood Road, including the entirety of all roads in between. This includes the Meadowood Resort

East side of Silverado Trail from Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road. This includes both sides of Deer Park Road up to Crestmont Drive including Sanitarium Road

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road, Freisen Drive, all roads west of College Avenue and Freisen Drive and all of Lommel Road

West of Highway 29 from Deer Park Road to Elmhurst, and all of Spring Mountain Road.

White Sulpher Springs Road (St. Helena City Limits) to the dead end and north to Spring Mountain Road

1650 South Whitehall Lane north to White Sulpher Springs Road and west to the County line

East of Silverado Trail between Taplin Road and Sage Canyon Road east to Chiles Pope Valley Road

Sonoma County

Zone 2P1: South of Porter Creek Road; East of Mark West Springs Road; North of Santa Rosa City Limits; West of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G1: South of St. Helena Road, West of the Napa/Sonoma County line, North of Los Alamos / Cleland Ranch Roads, East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G2: South of Cleland Ranch Road, West of Los Alamos Road, North and east of Santa Rosa City Limits, East of Calistoga Road

Zone 3G3: South of Los Alamos Road, West of Santa Rosa City Limits and Los Alamos Road, Northeast of Highway 12, West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line, the easternmost boundary of Hood Mountain Regional Park, and easternmost boundary of Los Guilicos Juvenile Center. This INCLUDES Los Guilicos Juvenile Center.

Entire area of Calistoga - North: This includes all areas within this perimeter: East of Calistoga Rd; North of Yerba Buena Rd; West of City boundary (east end of Yerba Buena Rd); South of City boundary

Entire area of Calistoga - South / Skyhawk: This includes all areas within this perimeter: East of Calistoga Rd; North of Highway 12; South of Yerba Buena Rd & City boundary; West of Los Alamos Rd

Entire area of Melita: This includes all areas within this perimeter: South of Highway 12; East of Calistoga Rd; North of City's boundary; West of Oakmont Community

Entire area of Oakmont - North This includes all areas within this perimeter: South of Highway 12; North of Oakmont Dr (between Highway 12 and Riven Rock Way); East of Stone Bridge Rd; West of City's boundary Oakmont Residence can use emergency vehicle access road from Timber Springs Drive to Channel Drive

Entire area of Oakmont - South This includes all areas within this perimeter: South of Oakmont Dr (between Stone Bridge Rd and Riven Rock Way); West of City's boundary' East of City's boundary; North of City's boundary Oakmont Residence can use emergency vehicle access road from Timber Springs Drive to Channel Drive

Entire area of Pythian: This includes all incorporated City of Santa Rosa residences and businesses within this perimeter: West of Pythian Rd, North of Highway 12, South of City's boundary, East of Los Alamos Rd Includes Valley of the Moon Children's Center, Juvenile Hall & Juvenile Justice Center

EMBED >More News Videos As residents return to see what remains, there are some very specific safety precautions to keep in mind.

Evacuation Warnings

Napa County

Deer Park Road south along the eastern side of Silverado Trail to Howell Mountain south to Taplin Road, including all of Taplin Road and the entirety of roads in between.

Conn Valley Road

City of St. Helena from Elmhurst Avenue to Madrona Ave west of Highway 29 to the St. Helena city limits

West of Highway 29 from Booth State Park to Diamond Mountain Road west to the county line

Sonoma County

Zone 6A1: Southwest of Highway 12; East of Santa Rosa City Limits, the eastern boundary of Annabel State Park, and Savannah Trail; North of Bennet Valley Road; West of Warm Springs Road

Zone 6B1: South and West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line; Northeast of Highway 12 and north of the southernmost boundary of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park; Northwest of Adobe Canyon Road; East of Pythian Road and Hood Mountain Regional Park

Zone 6B2: Northeast of Highway 12; Northwest of Nelligan Road/Nuns Canyon Road; West of the Napa/Sonoma County Line; Southeast of Adobe Canyon Road and south of Sugarloaf Ridge State Park

Evacuation Center

Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa

Evacuation Warning, Click Link: https://t.co/goxlSyS1im — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) September 27, 2020

Road Closures

Silverado Trail is closed to through traffic from Howell Mountain Road to Pickett Lane

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 900 firefighters are battling three fires in the North Bay that are prompting mandatory evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma County.The Glass Fire began Sunday at 4 a.m. on the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road in Deer Park and has been spreading at a "dangerous rate," CAL FIRE says. As of 7:30 p.m., the wildfire is at 0% containment.CAL FIRE says the Shady Fire and the Boysen Fire are burning St. Helena by the Sonoma-Napa county line and are believed to be spot fires of the Glass fire.See the mandatory evacuations and warnings below:See Sonoma County evacuation map here. Those looking for shelter at the church are asked to bring a face mask and practice physical distancing. Napa County says the center will only be open to those impacted by wildfire evacuations.Napa County residents with large animals who are facing a mandatory evacuation order can go to the Napa Valley Horsemen's Association, which is serving as the large animal shelter during the wildfire.CAL FIRE says a running list of road closures in Napa County can be found here. For evacuation assistance from the Napa animal response team, residents can call 707-732-1555.